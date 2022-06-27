ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Avalanche 2, Lightning 1 - Game 6

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the Colorado Avalanche for winning the 2022 Stanley Cup. They are a phenomenal team and played at a championship level throughout the playoffs. Lightning fans can be proud of their team. Not just for what they accomplished in capturing back-to-back Cups over the past two seasons, but also for...

Best moments from the Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade

The Colorado Avalanche rightfully enjoyed themselves during their parade on Thursday after a hard-fought Stanley Cup victory. Here are the best moments from the festivities. EJ missed a chunk of the lyrics, but it's cool 🎤. Makar is too modest 💙. Nate Dogg is finally a winner 🐕. Compher on...
Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

Here is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn't...
NFL legend Peyton Manning holds Stanley Cup with Avalanche players

Johnson, Nichuskin pose for pictures with two-time Super Bowl champion. Peyton Manning is no stranger to hoisting championship trophies in Denver, just much smaller ones. The NFL legend and two-time champion who led the Denver Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 hung out with the Stanley Cup this week.
Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
Boeser agrees to three-year, $19.95 million contract with Canucks

Forward could have become restricted free agent July 13. Brock Boeser agreed to a three-year, $19.95 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $6.65 million. The 25-year-old forward had 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games for the Canucks this...
With new deal, Scott Wedgewood earns stability and a place to call home

The journey of Scott Wedgewood is one any fan can appreciate. The 29-year-old goalie has bounced around, playing for 11 teams in the ECHL, AHL and NHL, so signing a two-year deal with Dallas Stars this week was a big deal. Wedgewood played for New Jersey, Arizona and Dallas last season, going 0-2-1 with the Devils, 10-12-2 with the Coyotes and 3-1-3 with the Stars.
Remembering the Sabres' star-studded 1982 and '83 drafts

Buffalo is set to pick 3 times in the 1st round for the 1st time since 1983. When the Sabres arrive for the NHL Draft in Montreal on July 7, it will be just the third time in franchise history that Buffalo has three first-round selections. Buffalo holds its own...
Red Wings announce 2022-23 preseason schedule

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule. The 2022-23 Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, before making their Little Caesars Arena season debut on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Red Wings will close out September with a home contest against the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Jim Montgomery Named 29th Head Coach Of The Boston Bruins

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 1, that Jim Montgomery has been named the 29th head coach of the Boston Bruins. "The Boston Bruins are pleased to introduce Jim Montgomery as the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome Jim, his wife, Emily, and his children, JP, Colin, Ava and Olivia, to the city of Boston," said Sweeney. "Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure. We are excited for Jim to begin to make his imprint on our team."
Richardson to focus on defense, culture as Blackhawks coach

CHICAGO -- Luke Richardson wants the Chicago Blackhawks to play an up-tempo style next season, and the new coach has a recent example to draw from. "My philosophy is the game is a fast game now and a good example is watching the Final this year," Richardson said Wednesday. "There's a lot of speed and skill but you watch how hard [the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning] played, and it's the leaders and older players who have been there before who are leading the way. [Avalanche forward] Nate MacKinnon's finishing checks, well, that's the culture you want to build here."
Avalanche's Stanley Cup Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche claimed its third Stanley Cup Final in franchise history after dethroning the two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The methodical and valiant effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed their game plan, belief in each other and trust in the process all en route to becoming champions and victoriously hoisting Lord Stanley.
Capitals promote Engel-Natzke, becomes first woman full-time coach in NHL

31-year-old video coordinator joins growing list of women hired to prominent roles in League. Emily Engel-Natzke was promoted to video coordinator by the Washington Capitals on Thursday, making her the first woman to be a full-time coach in the NHL. Engel-Natzke worked the past two seasons as video coach with...
Mock 2022 NHL Draft: Cooley could go to Coyotes, Flyers

The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale submit their final mock draft of the first round. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Shane Wright Profile | DRAFT

Wright is the top N.A. skater, and expected to go number one at the draft. AMATEUR CLUB: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) RANKING: 1st Ranked North American Skater - Central Scouting. "He's not an elite skater but he is a strong skater. His shot is excellent, and while some scouts believe he'll have more goals than assists in any given NHL season, he's also a very good playmaker who makes everyone he plays with better. He's smart but he's also got some grit in his game. He leads by example. Outstanding work ethic and character is viewed as A+." - Bob McKenzie, TSN.
Canucks Sign Rathbone to One-Way Contract, Bring Back Juulsen & Lockwood

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed defenceman Jack Rathbone to a one-way contract and agreed to terms on new two-way contracts with defenceman Noah Juulsen and forward William Lockwood. Rathbone, 23, appeared in 39 games for the Abbotsford Canucks last...
Montgomery hired as Bruins coach, replaces Cassidy

Was Blues assistant for past two seasons; coached Stars from 2018-19 Jim Montgomery was hired as coach of the Boston Bruins on Friday. The 53-year-old replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired June 7 after six seasons. Boston (51-26-5) qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of Cassidy's six seasons but hasn't advanced past the second round since losing to the St. Louis Blues in the Cup Final in 2019.
Lalonde hired as Red Wings coach

Replaces Blashill after spending past four seasons as assistant with Lightning. Derek Lalonde was hired as coach of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The 49-year-old replaces Jeff Blashill, who the team announced on April 30 would not return after seven seasons. It is the first head coaching job in...
MacTavish joins Blues as assistant coach

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named former Blue Craig MacTavish as assistant coach. MacTavish, who played his final two NHL seasons with the Blues (1995-97), brings over 10 years of coaching experience to the staff. "Craig has spent...
Fiala traded to Kings by Wild

Forward can become restricted free agent July 13, had NHL career-high 85 points this season. Kevin Fiala was traded to the Los Angeles Kings by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for defenseman prospect Brock Faber and a first-round pick (No. 19) in the 2022 NHL Draft. Fiala, who can become...
