Twins cope with midseason move, pitching coach going to LSU

The NBA free agency period began with a frenzy – as is usually the case – and a large group of players already put pen to paper for the upcoming season. Among that stack of freshly signed contracts is former Oregon Ducks big man Chris Boucher's after he inked a three-year, $35.25 million dollar deal to remain in Toronto with the Raptors. In 80 games with Toronto last season, Boucher averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds, down a bit from the 13.6 points he averaged in 20-21 when he shot a blistering 38.3% from the three point line. Still, it was nice to see the big man healthy for an entire season, as he failed to play in more than 62 games in the two previous years with Toronto. Boucher, who tore his ACL late in his senior season at Oregon – a year the Ducks went to the Final 4 – will now look to reprise his role as a valuable stretch big man who can block shots for a Toronto team that is trying to make their way back into relevancy in the Eastern Conference.

