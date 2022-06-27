ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

US Rep. Brenda Lawrence tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild, flu-like symptoms."

Lawrence said she is quarantining at home in Michigan this week and will continue work she is doing with the House Appropriations Committee to mark up government spending bills remotely.

More: US Rep. Andy Levin tests positive for COVID-19

More: Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Michigan's only Black member of Congress, not running again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WANXh_0gNPxbUV00

She said she has been vaccinated and boosted and, as such, said, "This could have been much worse. ... If you haven't already, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted."

Lawrence, who is the only Black member of Michigan's congressional delegation, is stepping down at the end of the current term. She has been a member of Congress representing parts of Wayne and Oakland counties, including much of Detroit, since 2015.

Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @tsspangler . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: US Rep. Brenda Lawrence tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Southfield, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
City
Wayne, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Southfield, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Southfield, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Brenda Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Politics Federal#Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's largest health system reverses course on abortion stance

After a series of mixed messages, Michigan's largest health system on Saturday night officially reversed course on its abortion stance, saying it will continue its practice of providing abortions when medically necessary. The messages from BHSH System came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The health system initially said it would...
The Detroit Free Press

GM subsidiary workers at Michigan plants prepare to strike

General Motors subsidiary employees at four Michigan plants have set a strike deadline for 10 a.m. Thursday if the automaker and the United Auto Workers cannot reach an agreement.  If the subsystem employees do walk off the job, the impact on production could be felt within hours, said a union leader who was not authorized to speak for the union so they spoke to the Detroit Free Press on the condition of anonymity. ...
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy