US Rep. Brenda Lawrence tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild, flu-like symptoms."

Lawrence said she is quarantining at home in Michigan this week and will continue work she is doing with the House Appropriations Committee to mark up government spending bills remotely.

She said she has been vaccinated and boosted and, as such, said, "This could have been much worse. ... If you haven't already, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted."

Lawrence, who is the only Black member of Michigan's congressional delegation, is stepping down at the end of the current term. She has been a member of Congress representing parts of Wayne and Oakland counties, including much of Detroit, since 2015.

