ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Burglar Caught on Camera

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives are investigating a burglary that...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Man arrested for series of arson fires in DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires in one D.C. neighborhood, and fire investigators are continuing to look into similar cases. DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days. All of them were in the same general area of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
TAKOMA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Burglary#Wisconsin Avenue#D C Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Wanted man fatally shot by police at Springfield Town Center

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A wanted felon was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center, according to police. At a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the confrontation occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jan. 6 hearings 'poisoned' jury pool, says attorney for Shaler riot suspect

An attorney for a former Shaler Area substitute teacher charged in the Capitol riot contends the Jan. 6 committee hearings in Washington, D.C., are poisoning the jury pool and producing evidence that must be turned over to the defense. In a motion to compel discovery filed Monday, the attorney representing...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Charred dumpsters remain after overnight fire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Fire officials are investigating after several dumpsters caught fire overnight in Northwest D.C. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Morrison Street at around 12:10 a.m. Thursday for reports of smoke and fire. Crews arrived to fire showing from a detached garage. The flames were extinguished and no...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy