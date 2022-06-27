D.C. Burglar Caught on Camera

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires in one D.C. neighborhood, and fire investigators are continuing to look into similar cases. DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days. All of them were in the same general area of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO