Washington, DC

D.C. Police Arrest Robbery And Assault Suspect

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Detectives have made an arrest...

WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Man arrested for series of arson fires in DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires in one D.C. neighborhood, and fire investigators are continuing to look into similar cases. DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days. All of them were in the same general area of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Police#D C Metro#Violent Crime
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

OCPD arrest suspect in triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Washington

6-Year-Old Girl, Man Shot in Fort Washington: Police

A 6-year-old girl and a man were shot Monday in a quiet Maryland neighborhood, and the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger. Home security cameras caught the dramatic moments officers went door to door after several shots were fired in the 2000 block of Frontier Court in Fort Washington.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

