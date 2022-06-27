ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Two Shot,15 Year-Old Dead in D.C. Shooting

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Man arrested for series of arson fires in DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires in one D.C. neighborhood, and fire investigators are continuing to look into similar cases. DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days. All of them were in the same general area of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Two Shot#D C Metro#Violent Crime#Dc Fire
WDVM 25

Six postal workers robbed at gunpoint in two days

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is investigating the robberies of six mail carriers that took place June 30 and July 1. U.S. Postal Service Inspector Michael Martel said the robberies took place at locations in the District and in Maryland. Four of the robberies took place July 1: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Charred dumpsters remain after overnight fire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Fire officials are investigating after several dumpsters caught fire overnight in Northwest D.C. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Morrison Street at around 12:10 a.m. Thursday for reports of smoke and fire. Crews arrived to fire showing from a detached garage. The flames were extinguished and no...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

33-year-old FedEx employee arrested in shooting death of Fairfax City nonprofit founder

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A man was arrested in connection to the homicide of 32-year-old DonorSee founder Gret Glyer, according to Fairfax City Police officials. Joshua Danehower, 33, of Arlington, Va., was arrested at Dulles International Airport Tuesday night. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Glyer's death, according to police. Danehower is being held at Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond.
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

3 adults, 1 child displaced by Northwest DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON — Three adults, one child and two cats have been displaced after an apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS were called to the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest for a reported fire around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Once on scene, crews found a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy