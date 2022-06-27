ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Former Channel 12 sportscaster Stephen Watson is joining Bally Sports Wisconsin as host of 'Brewers Live' and 'Bucks Live'

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Stephen Watson, who left his sports anchor-reporter job at WISN-TV (Channel 12) last week, is joining Bally Sports Wisconsin as host of the sports cable channel's "Brewers Live" and "Bucks Live" pre- and postgame shows.

He starts his new gig July 1, according to Bally Sports. He will share hosting duties on "Brewers Live" with Craig Coshun.

Watson had been at Channel 12 for nearly eight years before announcing his departure last week. His last day at the station was June 22.

Watson is effectively taking the place of Dario Melendez, who left his gig with Bally Sports in April when he became sports director at Channel 12 — where he's been Watson's boss for the past two months.

Bally Sports Wisconsin, one of a string of regional sports cable channels owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, is on Channels 31 and 1309 on most southeast Wisconsin Spectrum cable services. Last week, the company launched Bally Sports+, a subscription-based streaming app that makes its programming available to noncable subscribers.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

