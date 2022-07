MORONI—Leonard Blackham, former state senator and Utah Commissioner of Agriculture, and his wife, Laura, will be the grand marshals of the Moroni July Fourth celebration. Leonard has lived his whole life in Moroni, and Laura came to Moroni at age 14. Both say they grew up in wonderful families and still enjoy their association with their brothers and sisters that are still living.

