Two dead in Sunday morning crash on I-395 in Webster

WEBSTER — A man and a woman died in a rollover crash on Interstate 395 Sunday morning.

Leeha Thompson, 21, of Southbridge and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, of Framingham were pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus in Worcester, state police said.

Another 21-year-old Southbridge woman, who was driving, and a 20-year-old Framingham man, a passenger, suffered serious injuries, according to state police.

Thompson was a graduate of Bay Path Regional Vocational High School in Charlton, while Ortiz-Pomales graduated from Framingham High School.

About 11:45 a.m., state troopers responded to a reported crash involving a 2003 BMW 325XI. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The three passengers were ejected from the vehicle, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

