Two dead in Sunday morning crash on I-395 in Webster

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WEBSTER — A man and a woman died in a rollover crash on Interstate 395 Sunday morning.

Leeha Thompson, 21, of Southbridge and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, of Framingham were pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus in Worcester, state police said.

Another 21-year-old Southbridge woman, who was driving, and a 20-year-old Framingham man, a passenger, suffered serious injuries, according to state police.

Thompson was a graduate of Bay Path Regional Vocational High School in Charlton, while Ortiz-Pomales graduated from Framingham High School.

About 11:45 a.m., state troopers responded to a reported crash involving a 2003 BMW 325XI. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The three passengers were ejected from the vehicle, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Two dead in Sunday morning crash on I-395 in Webster

#Traffic Accident#I 395#Southbridge#Ortiz Pomales#Framingham High School#Telegram Gazette
