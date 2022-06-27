ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coes Reservoir in Worcester to be closed for water treatment

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — Officials are urging people to stay out of Coes Reservoir Wednesday while the water is treated for algae.

Workers will add a preventative treatment of copper sulfate.

No one should go in the water or allow their pets to go in the water. Boating and fishing should be avoided.

The reservoir should be reopen on Thursday.

The city said there is no threat of harmful algae exposure.

