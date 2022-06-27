ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's their day': Children with chronic illnesses named Chief for a Day in Bergen County

By Davaughnia Wilson, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Who knew you could be fired from your job, put behind bars and bossed around by children under the age of 16?

Well, Giovanni Capuano, Nour Altulahi and other children between 6 and 15 years old did just that and showed the adults who was really in charge after being appointed police chief on Friday at the annual Bergen County Chief for a Day celebration.

Giovanni was appointed chief by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office. After meeting Giovanni, Anthony Cureton, Bergen County sheriff, soon realized that he is enthusiastic and was ecstatic about being Chief for a Day. He was given a slingshot vehicle and drove it around the parking lot when he first arrived.

“The young man has a lot of enthusiasm about himself. I think I got fired three times. [He] took my office over. He's a great young man,” Cureton said.

For Chief for a Day, the Sheriff’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office and local police departments pick children who are experiencing chronic health conditions and gives them a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement. Giovanni was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2.

According to Keisha McLean, public information officer for the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, local departments were scheduled to arrive at the steps of the Bergen County Justice Center with their newly appointed chiefs. A motorcade would then escort the children and their families to an event space in Englewood for a fun-filled day with games and activities.

“So we're trying to take all the precautions, but it's a lot easier for us to give them fun stuff in an environment where they don't have to worry about anything else but kind of having fun — and, of course, they will all receive certificates from the various agencies,” McLean said.

As the children arrived at the steps of the Bergen County Justice Center dressed in their Chief for a Day uniforms, they were greeted by other members of law enforcement, including a K-9 dog.

Among those in attendance were representatives from the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, the Bomb Squad and the Prosecutor's Office, along with their respective vehicles.

The children and their families were given a tour inside the vehicles to see all the amazing gadgets they have. They were able to wear bulletproof vests and helmets provided by the SWAT team and navigate a robot that that is used to see inside buildings.

Cureton explained that Giovanni was chosen by one of his officers who lives near the youngster.

While the other children showed enthusiasm for the Bomb Squad's vehicle and its robot, Giovanni wanted to go see the jail and lock people up. Dominick Capuano, Giovanni’s dad, said he was taken to a little holding cell, and he played cop and put people behind bars.

“So far it has been ... it's getting to his head a little bit, but you know, he's loved it, he loved every second of it, and he's just ready for more,” Capuano said.

Capuano said his family moved to Paramus because of Giovanni’s condition and because it has a great special education system, and Giovanni has excelled there.

“He's been advancing tremendously; he’s been doing really well. They're great with him. He gets therapy every day, and he's just excelling,” Capuano said.

Bergen County: A Ridgewood man lost his dog tags at sea years ago. Here's how he got them back with help

Capuano explained that they refrain from telling Giovanni things in advance because if an event gets canceled, he won’t be able to handle it. However, when they found out that he was going to be Chief for a Day, they took the risk and told him about it weeks ago, and he’s been excited since.

“We were happy. We thought it was a perfect fit for him. He loves to boss people around, telling them what to do, so it worked really well,” Capuano said.

Nour, an Englewood resident, was diagnosed with sirenomelia at birth and has suffered from other medical conditions, including kidney and gastrointestinal issues. Sirenomelia is a condition in which a baby is born with the legs fused together.

Her mother, Rokayah Bughaith, explained that Nour has been wanting to visit the police and fire department for a long time, and when she found out that she was chosen for Chief for a Day, she was thrilled.

Bughaith said everyone was kind to Nour. She did her separation surgery and walked for the first time using a walker when she was 5 years old.

As chief, she was happy when she got to turn on the siren in the police car, and Bughaith said all she wanted to do was boss people around, to which Nour replied, with the right amount of sass, “And I did.”

“It’s their day: Put a smile on their face, put a smile on their parent’s face and show that they are not excluded,” Cureton said.

Martin Kahn, chief of the Fairview Police Department, sponsored a pre-K student who was diagnosed with leukemia. He said the department has a special pink breast cancer police car, and she asked to ride in it.

Kahn explained that the day is very special to him because sometimes children with special needs don’t get the recognition they deserve, so he likes giving back to them and letting them see that they aren’t different from any of the other children and that there are others like them.

“It’s a day they’re going to remember,” Cureton said. “We give them a photograph recognizing this day. It’s something they’ll carry with them.”

Davaughnia Wilson is an intern reporter for Northjersey.com. Contact Davaughnia at wilsond@northjersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'It's their day': Children with chronic illnesses named Chief for a Day in Bergen County

