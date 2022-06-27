ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Bicyclist, 16, suffers broken leg in crash after disregarding stop sign

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 16-year-old bicyclist suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a car after he ran a stop sign Saturday evening.

According to a police report, the teen was hit and thrown from the bike. The collision occurred as the cyclist was northbound on First Drive NW. He rode into the path of a 2002 Honda Accord that was westbound on Minnich Avenue NW.

The crash occurred at 6:02 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to Akron Children's Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

The motorist was not injured.

Both the motorist and bicyclist live in the city's northeast section.

Comments / 2

 

