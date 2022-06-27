ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden Republicans pick Jones as mayoral candidate

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago

LINDEN - The Linden Republican County Committee selected Russell T. Jones as the Republican mayoral candidate for the general election after the June 7 primary election ended in a tie between the two candidates running.

Lisa Fabrizio, Linden Republican chairperson, said the committee voted Thursday to decide who would represent the Republican Party in the mayoral race.

The official Union County election results showed both Linden Republican mayoral candidates Russell T. Jones and Ricardo Maldonado received 207 votes.

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Derek Armstead, who ran unopposed in the primary, received 2,223 votes.

Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi said the Republican primary vote numbers were checked several times and remained 207 for each candidate. She said this is the first mayoral primary election with a tie vote in recent memory.

Fabrizio said people assume is Linden is a Democratic town, but it's actually very mixed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMcUF_0gNPtuaY00

"I think people are just tired of the current administration and so they decided why not, let me throw my hat in and see where things go," she said. "I think there are a lot of things at play in terms of just nationally and specifically in the state that are happening that people are unhappy with and so they are trying to make changes locally because local politics leads to more advanced politics. I just think people felt it was the right time to do it."

She said Jones has been a city homeowner for about 20 years and has a small business.

