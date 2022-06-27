ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart set to open two Los Angeles plant-based restaurants

By Christina Roman
 4 days ago

We all know Kevin Hart as an A-list celebrity actor and comedian, but what a lot of people don’t know is that he is also very much involved in the fitness world and into healthy living. After his near-death experience in 2019, Kevin Hart said it has encouraged him to want to live a healthier lifestyle.

The ‘Night School’ actor will now be shaking up the food industry, by jumping into the plant-based food world, with the launch of his two new plant-based fast food restaurants in Los Angeles, called Hart House. For this project, Kevin Hart has collaborated with well known restaurateur and hospitality veteran Andy Hooper .

Andy Hooper has over 20 years of hospitality experience and has managed huge dining establishments and award winning restaurants. The first Hart House restaurant is set to open this summer, with the exact location to be announced soon. The plan is to wow customers with its delicious menu items, which has taken over two years to create, and will feature 100 percent plant-based items such as chick’n sandwiches, burg’rs, nuggets, oat-milkshakes, fries, tots and salads. In addition, the menu will also be entirely free of preservatives, artificial colors, hormones, and high fructose corn syrup.

With annual retail sales of plant-based food items alone, such as plant-based milks, plant-based faux meat products, plant-based snacks, and other plant-based food items, it is an industry worth billions of dollars here in the U.S. As eating plant-based dishes provides many health benefits and consumers are now more health conscious than ever, the plant-based food industry is one of the fastest growing and lucrative industries today.

Kevin Hart’s plant-based restaurants will be sustainable, affordable and in environments that will be accessible to all customers. The Hart House hired former Burger King chef, Michael Salem , to develop its restaurant menu, who is set to deliver a delicious menu and wow even its carnivore customers. A-list celebs, fans and prospective customers can’t wait for the official opening of Hart House.

