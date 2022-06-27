Florida Fish And Wildlife Says Practice Alligator Summer Safety

We aren’t the only ones basking in the sun this summer. Warmer temps mean alligators are more active and visible, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Alligators have inhabited Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for many centuries, and are found in all 67 counties.

In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities.

This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict.

By following a few safety tips, you can co-exist safely during your outdoor activities this summer:

Keep your distance

People should swim only during the day and in designated swimming areas

Pets should be kept on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never allow your pet to swim in the water

NEVER feed an alligator

“If you’re concerned a specific alligator poses a threat, call our toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline for help: 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286),” said FWC.

