Best cheap PS5 SSD deals in June 2022

Upgrading your console's storage space doesn't need to be too costly, as the best cheap PS5 SSD deals can attest. It's now entirely possible to find top-performing NVMe drives specifically developed for the system at some of their lowest-ever prices this month. We're rounding up all the must-have models available under the $200 / £200 mark to give yourself substantial overhead for your game library without breaking the bank.

We've made it a priority to feature as many of the best PS5 SSDs as we can which feature substantial savings on their overall asking prices. In 2022, we're witnessing the price tag of many premium Gen 4.0 drives continuing to decline in capacities of 500 GB, 1TB, and 2TB respectively. The one thing we should stress about some of the best cheap PS5 SSD deals is that some of the more aggressively-priced offers don't tend to hang around for too long. Indeed, we often see rates vary wildly on some of our favorite models, and we've used our expertise to bring you the best prices online to cut through the confusion below.

While we've done our best to bring you PS5 SSD deals on models that include their own cooling solution, it's worth noting that some may come without. That's where one of the best PS5 heatsinks comes in handy. For only a few dollars, you can ensure your drive stays cool and excels to the M.2 port's upper limits without costing the earth. Sometimes, though not always, it can even work out cheaper as well.

If you're looking for an alternative, or additional, storage space solution, then our roundup of the best external PS5 hard drives is sure to be a safe bet as well. What's more, we're expecting great things from next month's Prime Day PS5 deals , where we're hoping that some of these drives could be featured, too.

Best cheap PS5 SSD deals in the US

Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB | $115 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is a return to the lowest ever price on the Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB, which is a rate we originally saw briefly back in May. For considerably under $100, this is a fantastic PS5 SSD deal for anyone after just shy of double the usable space for less.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB | $160 $127.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - The Crucial P5 Plus 1TB is selling for only a few cents above the historic lowest ever rate, making this PS5 SSD certainly worth considering for your console. Although you'll need a DIY heatsink here, the P5 Plus is fast and affordable enough to justify the added cost.

Patriot Viper VP4300 1TB | $140 $129.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for the Patriot Viper VP4300 1TB at just under $130. Although a minor saving on the surface, the drive includes a heatsink and respectable sequential performance compared to what we usually see in this price range.

Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB | $190 $138.79 at Amazon

Save $45 - We've never seen the Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB as cheap as this before, making this PS5 SSD well worth considering at under $150. This drive usually sells around the $165 mark, so you're saving an additional $20 here.

Gigabyte Aorus 1TB | $200 $145.99 at Amazon

While we've seen this model cheaper in the past on more than one occasion, this is still a fantastic price on a premium Gen 4x4 drive that is ready for all your PS5 games for less.

WD Black SN850 1TB | $163 $148.69 at Amazon

Save $15 - While a dollar or so short of the historic lowest-ever price, the WD Black SN850 1TB is still an easy recommendation in the $148 price range. This perennially popular usually sold around the $170 mark prior to the MSRP being lowered recently, so you're saving more like $23 here in total.

Nextorage NEM-PA 1TB | $170 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - While a lesser-known brand than some other PS5 SSDs, the Nextorage NEM-PA1TB has received near-universal acclaim and offers sequential speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. At just under $150, this is one of the better models you can slot into your system given the thick aluminium heatsink and impressive performance.

Gigabyte Aorus 7000s 1TB | $230 $151.23 at Amazon

Save $79 - While not quite the cheapest that we've seen the Gigabyte Aorus 7000s 1TB in the past, this PS5 SSD deal still makes this model worthwhile at just over the $150 price range. The price has fluctuated massively over the past few weeks, shooting back up to MSRP earlier this month, too.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB | $230 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The decent discount takes the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB heatsink model down to one of the lowest prices we've seen. Although this SSD has been $7 cheaper in the past, this is the cheapest rate we've seen since March.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB | $275 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - This is a massive saving on the best drive for PlayStation's latest console, taking the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB down to the historic lowest-ever rate. The previous cheapest price was $190, so you're getting a further $10 off here.

Best cheap PS5 SSD deals in the UK

WD Black SN850 1TB | £258 £124.98 at Amazon

Save £133 - This is the lowest price that we're able to confirm on the WD Black SN850 1TB, beating the previous historic lowest rate by £5. This drive has frequently sold around the £160 mark in recent memory, so you're getting the best rate here.

Addlink Addgame A95 1TB | £155 £144.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Although a minor saving, the Addlink Addgame A95 1TB is one of the more aggressively priced PS5 SSDs coming in under the £150 mark. The price-to-performance ratio on display more than justifies the rate, excelling at 7,300 MB/s.

Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | £190 £142.99 at Amazon

Save 47 - The Gigabyte Aorus 7000s has endured a very turbulent pricing history, only a few days ago selling for the £189.99 RRP. Now, the brand's second drive is available only a few pence shy of the lowest-ever rate today.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB | £230 £160 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB has technically been cheaper once, by 50 cents, so this PS5 SSD deal is well worth your time and attention. This is our number one pick for the best drive for the console at a price you can't really argue with.

Why does my PS5 only have 667.2 GB usable storage?

Although the claimed storage space available on the PS5 is 825 GB, realistically, you're looking at 667.2 GB once you factor in the operating system and included software. This is still enough space for a few games on the go at once, but you'll start to scrape the virtual ceiling once you throw in a couple of the larger titles (which can exceed upwards of 100 GB on their own).

What SSD do you need for PS5?

There are a few strict requirements that an NVMe SSD needs in order to work natively inside your PS5. Firstly, it needs to be Gen 4.0 with a minimum sequential read speed of at least 5,500 MB/s, 22mm in width, and have some form of heatsink. Many PS5 SSDs now come with their own included heatsinks, either built on or external in the package to replace the system tray, but if not, you can pick them up cheaply enough.

Is 1TB SSD enough for PS5?

We personally feel like 1TB is the sweet spot for most PS5 gamers as it more than doubles your overall available storage for competitive rates. It's in striking that crucial price-to-performance ratio that the true strengths of these Gen 4x4 models can excel. However, for those after more overhead, 2TB can give you even more breathing room.

