Before crews began replacing the gym floor in the Jefferson College Fieldhouse in Hillsboro, a time capsule of sorts was laid down, to be covered by the new wood floor. On June 23, Roger Barrentine, the college’s director of public information and marketing, and Marie Self, the school’s athletic site supervisor, placed two laminated pages of the June 16, 2022, Leader on the floor at midcourt immediately before Missouri Floor Co. employees began laying down new wood flooring.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO