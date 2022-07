San Diego — The female driver of the car was westbound on Palm Ave and had the “green” light through Saturn Blvd. The male motorcyclist was making the right-hand turn from southbound Saturn Blvd. onto westbound Palm Ave. It’s not known if he ran the “red” light or came to a stop and then made the turn. He hit the right side of the car and then went down. The female stopped in a parking lot nearby. The male was checked out by paramedics and he was not transported to a hospital.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO