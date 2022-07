There’s a lot of discussion in the crypto world right now about whether Bitcoin is finished or not. As the biggest and first crypto to go mainstream, Bitcoin has often been a bell-weather indicator for the crypto scene, and it still gets the most attention and press by a huge margin. Many are saying that Bitcoin isn’t really the future of digital finance, it might have been the first—but it isn’t the best. These Bitcoin bears say that real usability and a range of other issues associated with Bitcoin have been solved by other crypto projects, and that Bitcoin will not be the biggest player in town for the next generation of the crypto boom.

