Deals: Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pros $200 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $699, more

By Rikka Altland
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting off the week, all of today’s best deals are taking $200 off Apple’s 14- and 16-inch m1 Pro MacBook Pros. That’s alongside the best price of the year on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $699 and a chance to score the official Apple Watch leather Link band for $85. Hit...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Macbook#Apple News#Apple Pencil#Macbook Pros#Apple Watch#Liquid Retina Xdr Display#Promotion
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum a 'Dyson Clone,' and It's 81% Off Right Now

Pulling out your trusty vacuum at a moment's notice to clean up a quick mess or get ready for company always sounds easy in theory — until you're actually lugging around the heavy, clunky old thing and tripping on its taut cord. Thankfully, we have a great (and budget-friendly!) solution that's sure to make a difference in your cleaning routine.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I've worn this cheap Garmin alternative for 36 hours, and it's awesome

When reviewing smartwatches, I tend to wear them for around two weeks or so before passing judgment. This allows me the opportunity for the watch to track my sleep for a week, take it on a few different workouts, and get a feel for the watch - but I just have to tell you about this one.
YOGA
9to5Mac

Track medications on iPhone: How the new iOS 16 feature works

The Health app gets fresh capabilities with iOS 16 that will be valuable for many users with the major new feature being the ability to track medications on iPhone (vitamins and supplements too). Read on for a look at how it works to use the iOS 16 feature. Here’s how...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: 10.2-inch iPad $309, official Apple MagSafe charger $36, more

It’s Wednesday! And all of today’s best mid-week deals are now headlined by Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from $309. That’s alongside a chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe charger for only the second time this year and the first price cut on TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

TikTok commits to changes to avoid App Store ban

Earlier this week, an FCC commissioner in the United States called on both Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective apps stores. Now, TikTok parent company ByteDance has responded to the situation and confirmed that some China-based employees can access data of TikTok users in the United States.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

