Oil prices falter, sending gas prices down

Warren, Arkansas — The Arkansas Center for Forest Business has built a database full of Arkansas forest facts. The newly created center wants to share its statistics with economic decision-makers and civic groups. This week Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Director of the ACFB, Dr. Sagar Chhetri, postdoctoral economist, and Ana Gutierrez, research associate with the Center appeared before the Bradley County Economic Development Office at the invitation of BCEDC chairperson Bob Moore. The trio presented collective information and hard numbers regarding forest and forest industry economic contributions in Bradley County and then answered questions from the group. The presentation provided data that support what many already know – the value of the wood industry to Bradley County is inescapable.
