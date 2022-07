A semi crash on I-75 closed the southbound lanes for approximately two hours this morning. The crash happened just after 5:30AM on I-75 southbound just before the Bluelick Road exit. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Kasey Moore of Michigan City, IN was operating the southbound semi when she went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then overturned. Two steel coils that the truck was hauling dislodged into the highway during the crash.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO