Report: Nets allow Kyrie Irving to seek sign-and-trade elsewhere

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving contract talks seem to be coming to an end with reports that Irving requested and was permitted to search sign-and-trade options.

The contract negotiations have been ongoing for weeks with relations between the two parties souring.

NBA writer Kristian Winfield reported the news that Irving had request and was given permission to discuss possible sign-and-trade destinations.

“Irving’s camp has requested and received permission from the Nets to speak with other teams about sign-and-trade packages, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The belief among both league and player circles is that Irving is gone and the Seven-Eleven Era is over before it ever began.”

This probably shouldn’t come as a shock as just hours ago ESPN’s Zach Lowe declared that the Nets organization was standing firm and refused to be “held hostage” by contract talks.

Most reports indicate that Irving’s goal is to reunite with old teammate LeBron James in Los Angeles for the Lakers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

