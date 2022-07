The Delphos Police Department dealt with an unusual find earlier this week. According to the Delphos Herald, officers were called out to 610 North Main Street on Tuesday. This is after a woman who was cleaning out her parents' former home found a grenade in a cabinet. Police arrived at the home and found she was holding the device and immediately advised her to put it down. Officers believed the grenade was live since it still had a pin in it and a screw in the bottom. The Allen County Bomb Squad was called in, confirming the grenade was still active, and removed it to the city dump where it was detonated and destroyed.

