Man Utd star Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin quits Sochaux to join Indian side Mohun Bagan on free transfer

By Steve Goodman
The US Sun
 4 days ago
PAUL POGBA'S brother is also making one of the summer's hottest transfer moves - by joining a club in INDIA.

France star Pogba, 29, has ended his five-year Manchester United stay and is poised to rejoin Italian giants Juventus.

Paul Pogba's brother Florentin has joined Indian side Mohun Bagan Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Florentin's move comes as Paul edges closer to completing his move to Juventus Credit: Getty

The midfielder's older sibling Florentin has meanwhile stunned French football by quitting Sochaux with a year on his contract.

The 31-year-old has signed a deal with Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan.

The Kolkata outfit, managed by Spaniard Juan Ferrando, finished third in the ISL last season.

Sochaux announced: "Florentin Pogba is leaving us. With a year left on his contract, the Guinea international wished to discover a new league.

"He has been transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, who play in the Indian league."

Pogba declared: "Can't wait to join the team, and play games in Kolkata to live and feel the special atmosphere.

"Fans are the heart and soul of a club. With them we go further."

Coach Ferrando added: "Florentin is a player with great ambition, someone who wants to grow out of the comfort zone.

"He has ability to see offensive play from defensive positions, and will strengthen the team."

Guinea-born Pogba has previously played for Sedan, Saint Etienne, Turks Genclerbirligi and US side Atalanta United.

His twin brother Mathias has had spells with a host of clubs including Wrexham, Crewe, Crawley Town and Patrick Thistle.

Comments / 0

