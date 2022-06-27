ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Over 1,100 WMU graduates celebrated

By Cori Osterman, A&E Editor
westernherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Michigan University deferred over 1,100 degrees during two summer I commencement ceremonies Saturday, June 25. The two ceremonies took place at Miller Auditorium and were streamed online. At 9 a.m. the College of Fine Arts, College of Health and Human Services, Haworth College of Business and Merze Tate...

www.westernherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Royalty chosen for Youth Fair

The 2022 Van Buren Youth Fair royalty were named Sunday, June 26, at the Van Buren Youth fairgrounds, Hartford. This year’s royalty includes from left, Duke – Blake Saidla, of Lawton, a member of the Porter Busy Fingers; Duchess – Natalie Reidenbach, of Paw Paw, a member of the Almena Happy Helpers; Princess – Reagan Martin, of Mattawan, a member of the Shamrock Shakers; Prince – Levi Hostetler, of Decatur, a member of Farm Friends & Family and Almena Happy Helpers; King – Dillon Simpson, of Lawrence, a member of the Dream Chasers; and Queen Gabby Oh, of Paw Paw, a member of the Almena Happy Helpers. Runners-up include: Duke – Isaac King and Max Johnston; Duchess Katie Ramsey and Lilia Hinson; and Princess – Elizabeth Teter. The 2022 Van Buren Youth Fair will be held July 18-23.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Starting line dispute with AD leads to Bilsborrow resigning as CHS coach

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A dispute between Coldwater High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer and Cross-Country / Track Coach Jim Bilsborrow over the type of starting line that was to be used for distance races during Coldwater’s home track and field meet on May 9 has led to Bilsborrow submitting his resignation to the district of all his coaching positions after 49 years of service.
COLDWATER, MI
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Breakfast Spot is the Best in the State

Who doesn’t love a good brunch? When it’s a Michigan brunch in the summer, you can count on fresh fruit, especially cherries, and a bevy of sweet treats, such as pancakes and syrup. Breakfast is actually my favorite meal, even when I’m eating it for dinner, so I love a good brunch and brunch-type food.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Commencement Ceremony#Wmu#College Of Aviation#Applied Sciences#Academic Affairs#The Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fox17

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit pulled down by fainting guest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, an immersive experience that is currently on display at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, was shut down for a short period of time on Wednesday, after a woman suffered a near-fainting spell and pulled down part of the exhibit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Community pushes for new tower at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce wants to see the current air traffic control tower at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport replaced. Joined by 65 local businesses and organizations, the Chamber dispatched an official letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, voicing the area's need for an updated tower.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Berries Pancake House Opening In Former Theo & Stacy’s Location In Kalamazoo

Driving south on Westnedge the other day I saw that the former location of Theo & Stacy's on Westnedge had new signage and lots of action going on inside the building, only seeing there was a sign with pancakes on it. On the way home I stopped and saw that a new place called Berries Famous Pancake House & More will be taking over the former location, and that they're currently hiring.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Viva! Fajita brings flaming fajitas, margaritas and more to Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Viva! Fajita owners Dave and Tiffany Thompson hope to open their new Portage restaurant to the masses following the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Some members of the community; however, have already begun to get a taste of what’s in store at the area’s newest Southwest grill and margarita bar as the Thompsons and their staff launched a soft opening and began serving guests on a reservation-only basis, beginning Thursday, June 16.
PORTAGE, MI
FMX 94.5

Local Coffee Shop Asks Def Leppard to Perform, Gets a Reply Back

Music fans across the country are getting to see Def Leppard perform one of their biggest hits, "Pour Some Sugar on Me," on a nightly basis as co-headliners of "The Stadium Tour." But imagine how cool it might be to catch them at something much smaller in size, say a local coffee shop? Well, that's something that Biggby Coffee in Oshtemo, Michigan did imagine, and they reached out to the band hoping to arrange a special appearance.
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man who vanished 9 years ago after appointment at Kalamazoo hospital is still missing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 25-year-old man who vanished nine years ago after an appointment at a Kalamazoo hospital is still missing. Jayme Vaughn Bryant would be 34 years old now. His family said he went to a follow-up appointment at a hospital in Kalamazoo on June 29, 2013, and said he would call his mother. He never called and is still missing. Bryant’s mother spoke to the host of the Already Gone Podcast.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy