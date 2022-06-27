Over 1,100 WMU graduates celebrated

Driving south on Westnedge the other day I saw that the former location of Theo & Stacy's on Westnedge had new signage and lots of action going on inside the building, only seeing there was a sign with pancakes on it. On the way home I stopped and saw that a new place called Berries Famous Pancake House & More will be taking over the former location, and that they're currently hiring.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO