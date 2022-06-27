Over 1,100 WMU graduates celebrated

The 2022 Van Buren Youth Fair royalty were named Sunday, June 26, at the Van Buren Youth fairgrounds, Hartford. This year’s royalty includes from left, Duke – Blake Saidla, of Lawton, a member of the Porter Busy Fingers; Duchess – Natalie Reidenbach, of Paw Paw, a member of the Almena Happy Helpers; Princess – Reagan Martin, of Mattawan, a member of the Shamrock Shakers; Prince – Levi Hostetler, of Decatur, a member of Farm Friends & Family and Almena Happy Helpers; King – Dillon Simpson, of Lawrence, a member of the Dream Chasers; and Queen Gabby Oh, of Paw Paw, a member of the Almena Happy Helpers. Runners-up include: Duke – Isaac King and Max Johnston; Duchess Katie Ramsey and Lilia Hinson; and Princess – Elizabeth Teter. The 2022 Van Buren Youth Fair will be held July 18-23.
Comments / 0