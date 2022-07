With Yacolt’s Rendezvous Days just around the corner, the community is ready for the annual festival which has become a staple in town. The four-day event will kick off on Friday, July 1 with a family-friendly kickball tournament at the Little League Fields and will offer a plethora of events that will conclude on Monday, July 4 with a parade.

