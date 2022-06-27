Manhattan’s High-End Home Sales Show Signs of Return to a ‘Stable Market’

This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,838 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Nicholas Athanail. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The open city and skyline views offer spectacular river-to-river perspective both day and night.. The second bedroom has east exposure with four closets and an ensuite bath with a large stall shower with Hansgrohe shower fixtures and Thassos marble countertops.. PANORAMIC CITY AND SKYLINE VIEWS from your 321sf terrace, adjoining this rare two bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence at Downtown by Philippe Starck, located at 15 Broad Street, in the heart of Manhattan's vibrant Financial District.. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The large great room spans over 450 square feet of living, dining, and entertaining space, with access to the large private terrace overlooking the city. Downtown by Phillippe Starck is a luxury high rise condominium boasting an array of impressive white-glove amenities including a 24-hour doorman and concierge, elegant swimming and reflecting pools, a yoga/ballet room, a fully equipped spa and fitness center, basketball and squash courts, bowling alley, business center, recreation and play rooms, a sports lounge, movie screening room, and spectacular views of The New York Stock Exchange from the 5,000-sf roof terrace.

