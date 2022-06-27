Hideo Kojima Says He Worked on a Concept Similar to The Boys, and Wanted Mads Mikkelsen as the Lead - IGN News

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
