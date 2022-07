(WBAP/KLIF) — The growing border crisis continues in the wake of more than 50 migrants dying near San Antonio. Governor Greg Abbott will provide a border security update in Eagle Pass, TX, Wednesday afternoon, to address the growing crisis. The governor will update the public on the state’s response to the surge of illegal immigrants, drug trafficking, and gun smuggling. Also appearing at the press conference are Adjutant General of Texas, Thomas Suelzer, and Department of Public Safety Director Steve McGraw.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO