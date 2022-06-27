ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

When private equity came for two rural Missouri hospitals

kcur.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe bring you reactions from across Kansas City following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday. Plus, private equity investors, with their focus on buying cheap and reaping quick...

www.kcur.org

St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Kansas City area LGBTQ entrepreneurs talk about their businesses

Each of the entrepreneurs who joined Up To Date are involved with the Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for the success of local LGBTQ businesses. These businesses have also earned the distinction of being certified as LGBTBEs (LGBT Business Enterprises), which provides them special networking opportunities...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Signed into Law that Expands Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
kcur.org

This real estate agent is on a mission to create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City

Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
kcur.org

Faith leaders on the rollback of abortion rights

Last Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. With five Catholics and one Christian in the majority ruling, some have questioned how religion influenced this decision. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City-area religious leaders Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at...
KANSAS CITY, KS

