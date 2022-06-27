When private equity came for two rural Missouri hospitals
4 days ago
We bring you reactions from across Kansas City following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday. Plus, private equity investors, with their focus on buying cheap and reaping quick...
A week after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday said he plans to sue Kansas City after the City Council approved a resolution to provide financial help to city employees who seek out-of-state abortions. Nearly all abortions are now...
Carrie Miller worries time is running out for Parade Park. As a resident at one of the oldest Black housing cooperatives in the United States, she’s hearing things about what may happen if a federal agency can’t be convinced in the next week that Parade Park can fix up the historic but deteriorating complex.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, unanimously approved a $12.5 million settlement Thursday night with Lamonte McIntyre, who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than 24 years for a double slaying he didn't commit. McIntyre, 45, had sought $93 million and his mother, Rose, had asked for...
Efforts to eliminate lead in school drinking water got a huge boost on Friday, as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed off on legislation requiring testing and also gave his approval to $27 million in federal funds to help schools install filters. The new law, which goes into effect Aug. 28,...
Gov. Mike Parson announced he will sign a bill into law Thursday that requires antiquated housing restrictions based on race, national origin or religion to be removed in all newly-recorded deeds. Beginning in 1935, the federal government required housing developers to sign agreements, or racial deed covenants, that they would...
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
One Topeka engineering firm does what it can to fight the ballooning cost of health care for its workers. Bartlett & West — owned by its 350 employees across seven states — is trying a slew of approaches. It has a wellness program. It tries to make preventive...
Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
In a unanimous decision, the court ruled the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals wrongly found Johnson County overtaxed Walmart's 11 properties there by tens of millions of dollars. The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday dealt a blow to what’s known as dark story theory, an idea used by big box retailers to reduce their property taxes.
A legal dispute over the firing of a hospital employee has escalated into a battle pitting one of the largest employers in St. Joseph, Missouri, against the city’s daily newspaper. Heartland Regional Medical Center — which operates as Mosaic Life Care — earlier this month deposed both the reporter...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating what has caused a listeria outbreak in 10 states. At least 23 people have been hospitalized, including one person in Georgia. One person has died in Illinois. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brian Garrison proposed to Kyle Gunning in St. Louis’ Forest Park in April. The park is their favorite spot, and Gunning said it’s the dream location for their upcoming wedding. When Gunning accepted the proposal, he was already nervous about whether their future marriage would be legal. His...
All Kansas Citians deserve to live their lives freely without fear of violence. Kansas City’s Aim4Peace program is taking a public health approach to reducing shootings and homicides and reverse the violence epidemic in Kansas City, Missouri. “Too many of our young people are ending up under the sheets...
Each of the entrepreneurs who joined Up To Date are involved with the Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for the success of local LGBTQ businesses. These businesses have also earned the distinction of being certified as LGBTBEs (LGBT Business Enterprises), which provides them special networking opportunities...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
2,596 peope in Johnson County, Iowa have applied for a stimulus payment program that would give residents $1,400. These payments are set to go to low to moderate income households. The deadline to apply for the program ended at the end of May, and not everyone who qualifies will see...
Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
Last Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. With five Catholics and one Christian in the majority ruling, some have questioned how religion influenced this decision. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City-area religious leaders Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda, director of congregational learning at...
