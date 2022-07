From a morning Fourth of July parade to nighttime firework displays, there are several family-friendly Independence Day events in the East Cooper area to choose from. Start the morning on Sullivan’s Island with a golf cart parade and stay on the island for an evening of music and fireworks in the park, or head to the Isle of Palms for a fireworks show on the beach. In Mount Pleasant, visit Patriots Point for a colorful firework show or Waterfront Park for an evening of dancing by the water.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO