Circus Electrique - Gameplay Overview Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay...

www.ign.com

IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
TV SERIES
IGN

Jotun Mantle Armor Set

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide is about the Jotun Armor Set. This is a special set of armor whose pieces can only be acquired by defeating the five Suttungr's Outriders across Svartalfheim. With the full set, you'll be able to pass through a portal in northern Svartalfheim and face the optional boss, Riekr.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Change Your Class

Changing your class in Diablo Immortal is an upcoming ability that will be added to the game. On this page, you can find details of what we know so far about the change class feature, with updates as more is revealed. How to Change Your Class. With the various classes...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cities: VR - Metro & Traffic Routing Update Trailer

Cities: VR's Metro & Traffic Routing update brings metro stations, tools for traffic routing, a new street-level camera view, left-handed support, and more to the city-building and management simulation game. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect with this free content update, available now. Cities: VR is available now on the Meta Quest store.
TRAFFIC
TVLine

Ms. Marvel Director Says Tackling the Partition in Episode 4 'Was a Great Responsibility on My Shoulders'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers from this week’s Ms. Marvel. Proceed accordingly. In the final moments of Wednesday’s Ms. Marvel, Kamala is accidentally transported back in time to 1947, where she witnesses firsthand the traumatic event she’d only heard about in stories up until then: the Partition of India, in which the British-ruled country was split into India and Pakistan. Nani gives a somber firsthand account, calling it a “border marked with blood and pain,” in which “people are claiming their identity based on an idea some old Englishmen had when they were fleeing the...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Chronological Order

The Matrix took the world by storm when it was first released in theaters in 1999. It chronicled humanity’s post-apocalyptic war against the machines they helped create. As of 2022, there are now four feature films and a collection of animated shorts that tell a somewhat complete tale of that war.
MOVIES
IGN

The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the name of the Cuphead’s DLC. Developed by Studio MDHR, this downloadable content includes a brand new island with bosses, NPCs, new weapons, a playable character (Ms. Chalice), and some secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

These Harry Potter Minecraft Builds From 2012 Are Still Cool

The following incredible Minecraft builds come from the rich world of Harry Potter. Hogsmeade, Azkaban and of course plenty of amazing renditions of Hogwarts itself have all been faithfully recreated by Harry Potter superfans. Is this list from 2012? Maybe. Is it still cool? Definitely. 1. Harry as Pixel Art...
VIDEO GAMES

