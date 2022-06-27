ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

BBQ, Blues & Brews in RB

By The Rehoboth Foodie
 4 days ago

‘DOWNTOWN BLUES' TO TAKE OVER ORIGINAL NICOLA'S PIZZA SPACE THIS FALL!. The restaurant group behind Bethany Blues & The Starboard is bringing its BBQ concept called ‘Downtown Blues' into the old Nicola's space on N. 1st St. They'll feature the same famous BBQ of Bethany Blues located in Bethany Beach and...

Cape Gazette

The care and feeding of your houseguests at the beach

When I first moved here, a longtime resident warned me that I’d suddenly hear from all sorts of “friends” now that I had a home at the beach. She was right. But given what I do around here, I admit I do like to show off our Cape Region restaurants. Well, ‘tiz that season, so I’ve come up with a short list of pick hits that do a good job representing our beach towns. Note the words “short list” – I’m only allowed a certain amount of real estate on this page, so not every one of our 400+ eateries can be listed.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Bethany Blues to move into original Nicola Pizza site in Rehoboth

A landmark of the Rehoboth Beach food culture is about to be replaced by one of the newer coastal chains. Nicola Pizza announced in 2020 that they would be selling their two locations in Rehoboth Beach, and consolidating their operations to a new location near Five Points in Lewes, but now the future of one of the two storefronts has been determined.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City eatery offers countless choices

A new concept to the area that incorporates seven restaurants in a single-dining environment is about to experience its first full summer in Ocean City and hopes to become a part of the resort’s community. OC Eateries, located on Ocean Gateway between Chick-Fil-A and the Exxon gas station, opened...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Foodie in Beach Paper

Get up close & personal with our local restaurants every week with The Rehoboth Foodie's weekly columns in Beach Paper! The Rehoboth Foodie's ‘Steppin' Up to the Plate' column covers all sorts of Beach Eats – including lots of hidden gems!. See my past Columns HERE.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

When a state has more chickens than people…

I always wonder about home cooks who buy shelf after shelf of cookbooks – then rarely refer to any of them. I’m one of those people. Of course what I do around here requires that I regularly eat in restaurants … but still…. One longtime inhabitant...
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

Best Pizza at the Delaware Beaches

- There are so many places to eat pizza in Delaware, but which ones are the best? From the traditional 'old school' pizzerias to the new kids on the block, there is a pizzeria that will satisfy your craving. Whether you prefer a thin'n-tasty or crispy-crunch pizza, Delaware has something to offer everyone. Delaware has everything, whether you love a slice with a classic sauce or a thin-and-tasty crust.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Chicken salad sale preorders due July 6

The deadline for Milton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s chicken salad sale preorders is Wednesday, July 6. This is the auxiliary’s famous recipe from chicken and dumplin' days. Pints make approximately four sandwiches and may be purchased for $9 each. Orders must be picked up between 5:30 and 7...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial marina proposed for Rehoboth Bay’s Arnell Creek

The developer of Osprey Point, a 217-lot subdivision along Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has submitted an application to the state to build a 25-slip commercial marina that would be open to the public and future residents of the development. According to a June 22 public notice issued by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s the fish’s job to get off the hook

Summer fishing is in full swing at the beach, the bays and offshore. There’s a lot going on in the water depending on what you want to target. This makes for more options and a better day; if you get skunked with one species you can try for something else or fish for both at the same time. But if all four rods bend over, you have fast decisions to make. One reason to limit the number of rods you set out is so you can control your catches better. Fewer lines decrease the catch odds but increases the landed fish factor. It is the fish’s job to get off the hook.
LEWES, DE
talbotspy.org

Opening the Door for Harriet’s Ice Cream in Cambridge: A Chat with Oasis and Jazz Myrieckes

There is actually some historical evidence to suggest that Dorchester County’s most famous Harriet loved ice cream. A quick search on Google indicates that Harriet Tubman first discovered it when visiting Philadelphia in 1849. And while there is only modest documentation to this claim, it was certainly enough for Oasis and Jazz Myrieckes to honor Miss Tubman with their new store, Harriet’s Homemade Ice Cream and Cakes, on Race Street in Cambridge for this American hero.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
WMDT.com

Jay Copeland visits Wicomico Co. summer camp

SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Etiquette requested on Lewes bike trails

Concerned with the bad reputation e-bikes have been getting in the Lewes area, Lenny Richardson, manager of Pedego Bikes, submitted a letter to the city’s bicycle and pedestrian committee to clarify the practicality of his product. Richardson, who only sells Class 1 and 2 e-bikes that top out at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Kyle B. Joseph engaged to Amanda White

B.J. and Melissa Joseph of Rehoboth Beach proudly announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Kyle B. Joseph of Rehoboth Beach, to Amanda White of Garnet Valley, Pa. Amanda, the daughter of John and Lisa White, holds a bachelor of arts degree in strategic communication from Temple University, where she is completing a master of science degree in communication management.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
outandaboutnow.com

Welcome to the Sixties

Weekend at Bertha’s Festival offers a nostalgic retreat. Dwayne and Rich Todd are the founders of the second annual Weekend at Bertha’s festival, which descends on the otherwise quiet hamlet of Townsend from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. Sure, one could look at Weekend at Bertha’s...
WILMINGTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Like new home in Bishops Landing

Welcome home to Bishops Landing! Built in 2017 this like new residence is move in ready with 3BR 2BA one level living. The open floor plan is ideal for comfortable living and entertaining with family and friends. The modern kitchen has an oversized island with plenty of extra bar seating. Head out to the screen porch or patio for morning coffee or late day happy hours and BBQs. This lovely home has all the modern trends and colors, so no need for updates. Some of the other many home features include under cabinet lighting, ship lap trim in areas, gas fireplace, built-in shutter blinds, plantation shutters, electric retractable awning over patio, garage storage, encapsulated crawl space and more! The property has been professionally landscaped for your enjoyment and outdoor activities. The lawns are maintained by the HOA, no lawn mower needed. The resort community of Bishops Landing has a tremendous amount of amenities to include multiple pools, club centers, fitness, dog parks, pier, common areas w/seating, community ponds w/fountains, sidewalks, walking paths, beach shuttle and more. The location of Bishops Landing is close to the beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment and many fabulous restaurants.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD

