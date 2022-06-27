ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Portland renewable energy firm to install power system at other end of the world

By Jessica Hall
mainebiz.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean Renewable Power Co., the Portland-based developer of renewable power systems that generate electricity from river and tidal currents, plans to install a new power system more than 6,400 miles from Maine next year — in Chile. The company, known as ORPC, said last week it has reached...

www.mainebiz.biz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

Progress on L.L.Bean headquarters redevelopment is ahead of schedule

L.L.Bean’s $110 million headquarters redevelopment will be completed two years ahead of schedule as the work-from-home movement during the pandemic allowed construction to be sped up. Under the project, the retailer is developing a 400,000-square-foot office complex in three phases on the existing headquarters site, just off Main Street...
FREEPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Nobleboro startup that thinks outside the box crowned 'Greenlight Maine' winner

OpBox, a Nobleboro-based startup that designs and builds modular, eco-friendly pop-up spaces for retailing and other uses, was crowned the "Greenlight Maine" Season 7 winner on Thursday. Beating two other contestants in the final round of the televised business-pitch contest, OpBox won $25,000. Asked what OpBox plans to do with...
NOBLEBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

$25M condo development proposed for Portland, off the peninsula

A real estate investor based in Portland and Miami has a proposal in the works for a $25 million condominium development in Portland. GenX Capital Partners closed earlier this month on the purchase of 0 Hope Ave., in the North Deering neighborhood, for $1.2 million. The firm is proposing to build 60 units, either as duplexes or triplexes.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
State
Alaska State
City
Eastport, ME
Portland, ME
Business
Local
Maine Business
City
Millinocket, ME
Portland, ME
Industry
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Industry
mainebiz.biz

Hammond Lumber expands beyond Maine with first out-of-state acquisition

One of Maine’s largest lumber retailers, Hammond Lumber Co., has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence outside the state for the first time with the acquisition of a building supplies company in Rochester, N.H. Hammond said Wednesday it has purchased Brock’s Building Materials, a family-owned company established in 1961 and that...
ROCHESTER, NH
mainebiz.biz

Auburn, 'America's YIMBYest city,' sees new high in construction permits

Commercial and residential development is sizzling in Auburn, with the arrival of chain stores, expansion of local factories, and national headlines for the city as America’s “YIMBYest,” saying “Yes in My Backyard” to new development. Mayor Jason Levesque has aggressively courted development, challenging developers to...
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

With a first-in-state franchise, Maine is no longer looking for a cookie Crumbl

Unless you’re referring to those bits and bytes that advertisers hide on your computer, you probably wouldn’t mention “cookies” and “technology” in the same breath. But Crumbl Cookies, which opens its first franchise in Maine on Thursday, says the 511-store chain is not just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Power Systems#Energy Systems#Energy Resources#Tidal Power#Ocean Renewable Power Co#Orpc#Chico#Rivgen Power System
WPFO

Voters may get chance to raise Portland's minimum wage to $18, local businesses react

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A petition to raise Portland’s minimum wage to $18 an hour received 2,000 signatures and has been submitted to the city’s clerk office. The Maine Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) proposed the $18 minimum wage in Portland. Those in the group say the $18 minimum wage would help working class Mainers establish an affordable, stable life amid inflation.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine Offering Private Cabanas for 2022

Going to a water or amusement park with the whole family or group of friends can sometimes feel like juggling several balls. And they’re on fire. You want to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy the day. Things like drinks to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you fueled, sunscreen, towels, strollers, not to mention your wallet. Then you have to carry all that stuff with you in the heat while also trying to enjoy the pools, slides, and rides.
SACO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
94.9 HOM

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
Q97.9

Overwhelmed By Portland’s Massive Food Scene? Get the Portland Food Map

Be in the know of pretty much everything Portland food!. I had no idea that there was such a thing as the Portland Food Map. Not only is there one, but it's been around since 2007. It's a directory of the local food community. But it's grown since 2007 to have other features like food event listings, Sunday Brunch options, the Under Construction page, pandemic takeout list, the restaurant real estate listings, and most recently the My Kitchen Their Table chef interview column, and a list of restaurants and bars that require proof of vaccination for indoor service.
PORTLAND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine, Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
Atlas Obscura

Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum

More than a century ago, a tiny system of narrow gauge railroads crisscrossed the woods of Maine with just 24 inches between the rails—considerably smaller than the “standard” gauge of four feet, eight-and-a-half inches. The 24-inch gauge railroads got their start in England and were popular in mines and other industrial settings. But no one embraced them quite like Maine.
WATERVILLE, ME
94.3 WCYY

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy