Assessor's Office Conducting Business Personal Property Inspections - Beginning July 11, 2022

 3 days ago

Representatives of Real Estate Research Consultants, Inc (RRC), have been contracted by the Town of Kittery to perform annual inspections of all new business personal property, and...

