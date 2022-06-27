Assessor's Office Conducting Business Personal Property Inspections - Beginning July 11, 2022

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will be conducting routine security response training Wednesday, June 29, 2022 and Thursday, June 30, 2022. The training on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 will occur in multiple locations including the vicinity of the shipyard’s Gate 2 and in the Piscataqua River adjacent to the shipyard’s shorelines. Gate 2 will be closed to pedestrian traffic during the exercise, from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The timing of the training exercise coincides with normal closure hours of Gate 2 to minimize disruptions. Gate 1 will remain open as the main access/egress to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
