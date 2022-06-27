Assessor's Office Conducting Business Personal Property Inspections - Beginning July 11, 2022

Contractors around Maine are showing their mettle by making the transition from one major project to the next. Allied-Cook Construction, which is nearing the finish line with the Covetrus headquarters on Portland’s East End, is now doing framing on the 39,000-square-foot Phoenix Flats project just a few blocks away, at 83 Middle St. It will offer 45 units of affordable housing for seniors 62 years old or older, plus the disabled. It was designed to meet PassiveHouse certification.

