Florida Man Finds K9 Hanging From His Arm After Threatening To Kill Family Member

A Florida man who threatened to kill a family member tried to hide from a K9 unit over the weekend, and it didn’t go as planned, for him.

“Some people apparently just don’t understand that when we say…“come out with your hands up” or “stop resisting or we’re sending the dog in” things are about to go really bad if you do anything other than come out, with your hands up or stop resisting,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Take Stanley Carter for example, who just a few nights ago was being searched for by the Fugitive Unit of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on an active felony warrant and threats of violence to kill a family member.

Agent Aziz Ghawi had determined that Carter was near the area of the Pineda Causeway and US 1 where he had abandoned his motorcycle and was last seen on top of the bridge. Agent Ghawi requested that K-9 Units respond to the scene to assist in locating Carter, so Corporal Lee Roth and K9 “Lefty” responded, according to BCSO.

According to investigators, ‘’Lefty’’ immediately picked up a track on the south side of the roadway that led them under the bridge to the north side of the area. Based upon “Lefty’s” actions Corporal Roth believed that Carter was hiding in the thick brush so he gave repeated verbal announcements for Carter to surrender but received no response to the instructions.

Stanley Carter (L), Corporal Roth and K-9 Lefty (R)

Corporal Roth and K9 Lefty continued the track deeper into the wooded area where “Lefty” made contact with the suspect who apparently thought we were kidding when we announced that our dog would bite the crap out of you if you are a violent fugitive who doesn’t comply with the lawful instructions of our Deputy!!

“Well as you might imagine, Carter was quite surprised to have a dog hanging from his arm by the teeth, and also from his leg as he was trying to avoid apprehension,” said Ivey.

“Folks, it’s real simple…if you ever wonder if the K-9’s from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will take a bite out of crime, just mess around and find out,” added Ivey.

Carter was taken into custody on the active warrant with a “No Bond” status for Written threats to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting, or act of terrorism, Violation of conditions of pre-trial release, and Stalking.

“Great job Corporal Roth and K-9 Lefty as another bad guy went to jail and our team members went home safe,” said Ivey.

