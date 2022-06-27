ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Finds K9 Hanging From His Arm After Threatening To Kill Family Member

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

A Florida man who threatened to kill a family member tried to hide from a K9 unit over the weekend, and it didn’t go as planned, for him.

“Some people apparently just don’t understand that when we say…“come out with your hands up” or “stop resisting or we’re sending the dog in” things are about to go really bad if you do anything other than come out, with your hands up or stop resisting,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Take Stanley Carter for example, who just a few nights ago was being searched for by the Fugitive Unit of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on an active felony warrant and threats of violence to kill a family member.

Agent Aziz Ghawi had determined that Carter was near the area of the Pineda Causeway and US 1 where he had abandoned his motorcycle and was last seen on top of the bridge. Agent Ghawi requested that K-9 Units respond to the scene to assist in locating Carter, so Corporal Lee Roth and K9 “Lefty” responded, according to BCSO.

According to investigators, ‘’Lefty’’ immediately picked up a track on the south side of the roadway that led them under the bridge to the north side of the area. Based upon “Lefty’s” actions Corporal Roth believed that Carter was hiding in the thick brush so he gave repeated verbal announcements for Carter to surrender but received no response to the instructions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LczS_0gNPMx3Y00
Stanley Carter (L), Corporal Roth and K-9 Lefty (R)

Corporal Roth and K9 Lefty continued the track deeper into the wooded area where “Lefty” made contact with the suspect who apparently thought we were kidding when we announced that our dog would bite the crap out of you if you are a violent fugitive who doesn’t comply with the lawful instructions of our Deputy!!

“Well as you might imagine, Carter was quite surprised to have a dog hanging from his arm by the teeth, and also from his leg as he was trying to avoid apprehension,” said Ivey.

“Folks, it’s real simple…if you ever wonder if the K-9’s from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will take a bite out of crime, just mess around and find out,” added Ivey.

In the news: Florida Fish And Wildlife Says Practice Alligator Summer Safety

Carter was taken into custody on the active warrant with a “No Bond” status for Written threats to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting, or act of terrorism, Violation of conditions of pre-trial release, and Stalking.

“Great job Corporal Roth and K-9 Lefty as another bad guy went to jail and our team members went home safe,” said Ivey.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 6

Oh, boy!
4d ago

“Great job Corporal Roth and K-9 Lefty as another bad guy went to jail and our team members went home safe,” said Ivey. I second that! 🇺🇸⚘🇺🇸⚘🇺🇸

Reply
6
Related
fox35orlando.com

'Most terrifying experience of my life': Florida teen helps family escape house fire when minutes count

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Samantha Bolds stood outside her home Thursday, the first time she's been back since it was destroyed in a fire days earlier. "This is the first time I have seen it. We lost everything in that house," an emotional Bolds told FOX 35 in an exclusive interview on Thursday. She said her family had minutes, if not seconds to escape after it caught fire Wednesday, adding that it was their 14-year-old who noticed the fire and woke everyone up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County deputy commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy committed suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death in an email to News 6. The deputy’s name has not been released. Palm Bay police reportedly responded...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorism#Stalking#Fugitive#Crime#The Fugitive Unit#K 9 Units#Bcso
Action News Jax

Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who held 2 women hostage

GRANT, Fla. — A suspect believed to be holding two women hostage was fatally shot by deputies along Florida’s Space Coast following a chase that spanned three counties. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a woman on Saturday night was shot and kidnapped in Osceola County, located south of Orlando. The suspect was pursued into Indian River County and then Brevard County with the wounded woman and another woman in his car.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Fired Chamber executive arrested for ‘interfering’ with deputies

Thirteen months ago, John Corapi was fired from his job as the county Chamber of Commerce’s business retention manager, after the organization’s president investigated allegations that he disrupted a School Board meeting and encouraged others in a social-media post to intimidate board members at their homes. Now, Corapi...
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Sheriff’s Agents Investigating Death of Man Found at Residence on South Ridgewood Drive

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred this morning at a residence on South Ridgewood Drive in unincorporated Cocoa. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the area at approximately 11 a.m., after the Sheriff’s Office...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Four charged after using skimmer devices on arcade games

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Four people from North Carolina were jailed after deputies said they used devices to manipulate arcade games and left a casino with about $1,000. Kevin Daquan Graham, 26, Andrea Wallace Devaughn, 44, Jordan Thomas Maple, 25, and Harriett Antente Patterson, 44, were each charged with organized scheme to defraud. Graham was also charged with eight counts of using a skimmer device to defraud while Devaughn was charged with four counts of the same offense. Patterson was also charged with fraudulent use of personal identification.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officer saves man injured in Cocoa shooting

COCOA, Fla. — Police say a man was hurt in a shooting Monday night in Cocoa. Officers responded to Peachtree Street near North Fiske Boulevard around 11 p.m. Cocoa police told WFTV that an officer located a man who had been shot and administered “life saving care” before paramedics arrived on the scene.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead inside home in Cocoa, second man detained for questioning, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Monday afternoon. Another man has been detained for questioning. According to a news release, BCSO said deputies responded to a home on S. Ridgewood Road in Cocoa, Florida, around 11 a.m. after someone called 911 to report that a man had told him that he had killed someone. Cocoa is about 46 miles southeast of Orlando.
COCOA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy