Temporary closure of Manitou Incline planned July 17 and Sept. 17-18

The Manitou Incline will temporarily close during the Barr Trail Mountain Race on Sunday, July 17, and the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. The following closure times will be implemented during the events:

Barr Trail Mountain Race - Sunday, July 17

6-11 a.m.

Pikes Peak Ascent - Saturday, Sept. 17

6-9 a.m.

Pikes Peak Marathon - Sunday, Sept. 18

All day

The Manitou Incline is a popular hiking trail owned and managed by the City of Colorado Springs near the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. For more information on the Incline, including hours of operation and how to make a free reservation, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.

