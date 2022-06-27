ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

Martin A. Kvalheim

stoughtonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin A. "Marty" Kvalheim, age 71, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on March 6, 1951, the son of the late James and Anne (Bondehagen) Kvalheim. Marty was employed as an over the road truck driver for...

www.stoughtonnews.com

Related
stoughtonnews.com

Ralph F. Baumbach

Ralph Frederick Baumbach of Stoughton, passed away on June 21, 2022 at the age of 96. Born on March 13, 1926, he was the youngest of Earl and Clara (Rembold) Baumbach’s three children. Ralph grew up in rural Oil City, Pennsylvania and graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1946. With parish ministry as his goal, he then attended the adjacent Lutheran Seminary, receiving The Master of Divinity degree and ordination into the Lutheran ministry in June of 1950.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Gertrude Matilda Sylvester

Gertrude Matilda (Padavich) Sylvester, 95, passed tranquilly with loved ones at her side at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born September 12, 1926 in Aliquippa, PA to John and Susan (Sehee) Padavich, Gertrude was the youngest of four after Toni, Mitzie, and Joe. Gertie loved growing up with sisters and lifelong best friend, Anka. Self-described as “spoiled rotten,” Gertie fondly remembers being the favorite. She received her sacraments at St. Titus Catholic Church and graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1944. A natural jitterbug, Gertie and her sisters loved to go dancing, where on one occasion, she met her soulmate, Paul William Sylvester. Unimpressed by the hype over some Italian back from WWII, Gertie questioned with her trademark sass, “Who is this Paul Sylvester, anyway?” A voice behind her replied, and over five years of dating, Paul won his Duchess’s heart with poetry and song. They married on June 3, 1950 and welcomed their first, William John “Bill”, a year later. In 1954, they were blessed with twins, first Susan Lynn, then Paul William, Jr. Despite the double-trouble, Mom kept a clean house and loved raising her children, who she felt were her greatest achievement. All three graduated college and found success in their careers. Susan and Paul Jr. became leaders in their fields of environmental protection and medical research, while Bill excelled at sales, taking after his father. Paul Sr.’s sales career took the family all over the Midwest. They lived in four states, their favorite being West Bloomfield, Michigan, before settling in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Anderson Complex renovations running on schedule

Renovations for the Anderson Complex are on schedule, according to Stoughton Athletic Director Andie Alexander and Stoughton Sports Booster Club President Steve Lyons. The renovations – which were made possible due to the financial support of Stoughton High School alumni Keith and Tammy Anderson, Stoughton Trailers, and numerous Stoughton community businesses, families and individuals – are set to be completed Sept. 6.
STOUGHTON, WI
Edgerton, WI
Obituaries
stoughtonnews.com

Morales Family Restaurant closed permanently

Morales Family Restaurant, 135 W. Main St., is closed permanently, according to a June 12 note on its Facebook page. “We want to thank all of the community of Stoughton for being along our side in this very special and blessing of a journey of building our restaurant. We unfortunately have to close permanently with today being our last day open. This is not a goodbye but a see you later on (heart emoji). You all have made this a dream come true with all the support, once again, thank you Stoughton.”
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Habitat for Humanity seeks help for Stoughton site

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is seeking construction volunteers to address a critical on build sites in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison. In a Habitat for Humanity of Dane County news release last week, CEO Valerie Renk said the group hasn’t seen volunteer numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Hospital wins national award

Stoughton Hospital ranked in the top 20 of 66 U.S. hospitals that earned the distinction of “most socially responsible” by the Lown Institute, a healthcare think tank. To achieve this designation, hospitals earned “A” grades across measures of health equity, value, and outcomes. According to a...
STOUGHTON, WI

