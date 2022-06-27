ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How to Complete the Hirving Lozano Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 22

By Michael Grullon
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hirving Lozano has been included...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Will There be a FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Team 4?

Shapeshifters arrived in FIFA 22 on June 17, bringing new upgraded cards to the game with plenty of position changes. Team 3 launched on July 1, replacing Team 2 and introducing more players and Shapeshifter Heroes. Leakers have been very accurate throughout FIFA 22, especially during the Shapeshifters promo. Now,...
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Release Date: When is it?

FIFA 23 is inching closer and closer, with FIFA 22 coming to an end after this summer. Expectations are high for the new FIFA, being the last installment under the FIFA title before the franchise name changes to EA Sports FC. EA hasn't dropped much news regarding FIFA 23, outside...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hirving Lozano
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Support Tier List For June 28 Beta

We've put together a full tier list of the best and worst Support heroes in this Overwatch 2 PvP Beta. S-Tier heroes are the picks players should expect to dominate matches. Those walking into a match with an S-Tier hero are destined to do great things for their team — skill permitting, of course.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC Leaked for FIFA 22

Gareth Bale recently made the permanent move away from Real Madrid after nine years at the club. The Welsh-winger has had great cards for Madrid over the years in FIFA, but it appears that FIFA 22 will have his last ever Real Madrid card. According to leaks, a new End...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

WWE 2K22 Patch Update 1.15

The latest WWE 2K22 patch update is live, and features plenty of changes and adjustments to the game. The update came alongside the latest DLC, the Clowning Around pack, which brought new superstars to the WWE 2K22 roster.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shapeshifters#Sbc
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Essence Emporium 2022 End?

Here's when League of Legends 2022 Essence Emporium ends. The Blue Essence Emporium has returned to League of Legends to celebrate the middle of the 2022 Season. The Essence Emporium is a special sale available in the Shop, that allows players to purchase exclusive items including Skins, Chromas, and Icon Bundles all with Blue Essence. Here's when this Essence Emporium ends.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy