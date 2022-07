As if we U.S. residents needed another reason to envy our neighbors to the north, a single-use plastic ban in Canada is now set to roll out between December 2022 and 2025. This ban has been in the works for years, and once it takes effect, environmentalists hope it will have a significant impact on plastic pollution across Canada — however, it's not that simple. Here’s what we know about the ban.

