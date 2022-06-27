ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Clears waivers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Pirates outrighted Eickhoff to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday after he cleared waivers. Eickhoff will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The soft-throwing lefty yielded four runs on eight hits Thursday versus Toronto, which was his first appearance since June 5. Yarbrough and his 5.82 ERA through 34 innings will likely see more big-league innings this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Five MLB prospects living up to the hype in 2022

This week, we touch on a couple of impending prospect graduates and look ahead for potential future promotions. Adley Rutschman, 24, C, BAL (MLB) Rutschman’s prospect eligibility will officially expire with his next plate appearance. In a recent fantasy chat, I received a question about his disappointing performance to date. Contrary to that framing, I’ve found his play to be highly encouraging even if he hasn’t immediately incinerated all competition. His current triple-slash is good for a 96 wRC+. That’s only four percent worse than the average major leaguer. This season, there are only 18 catchers with a better wRC+ and at least 100 plate appearances. Rutschman is sandwiched between Sean Murphy and Daulton Varsho. He’s ahead of a slumping J.T. Realmuto. This is not a bad way to debut.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets to offer Jacob deGrom update on Saturday

The New York Mets are slowly but surely inching toward having both of their aces together in the rotation for the first time. As noted by SNY, multiple reports previously said that Jacob deGrom is on track to begin a rehab assignment with the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday as he works to fully recover from the stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that's kept him out all season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Joins active roster

The Rays recalled McKay from the taxi squad Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. McKay joined the Rays in a trade from New York after appearing in two games with the Yankees this season. He's unlikely to see any high-leverage work out of Tampa Bay's bullpen.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Sitting Friday

Olivares is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Olivares returned from the injured list with a two-homer game June 24, but he's 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts since. He will sit for the third time in five games as manager Mike Matheny goes with Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor and Kyle Isbel in the outfield from left to right. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Friday

Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals. Realmuto will get a day off after he went 3-for-11 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in the three game series against Atlanta. Garrett Stubbs will start at catcher and bat seventh in Friday's series opener.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Remains on bench

Herrera is not starting Friday's contest versus the Cardinals. Herrera will be on the bench for the third straight game. The team may just be trying to give him some extra time to get right before he returns to the lineup as he has been very cold from the plate recently. Mickey Moniak is starting in center field and will bat ninth is Friday's series opener.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Struggles in return

Bednar (back) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Bednar pitched for the first time since June 25 and was immediately inserted back into the ninth-inning role with a four-run lead. However, things didn't go according to plan from there, and he was pulled before he could record the final out of the game. It remains to be seen whether the poor performance was caused primarily by rust, or it's an indication that he's still not at full health. If Bednar becomes unavailable for an extended amount of time, Yerry De Los Santos appears to be the next man up for saves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Cubs
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Promoted for next rehab start

Whitley will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley is nearing the end of his rehab from Tommy John surgery. The former top prospect is unlikely to start games for the Astros this season barring multiple injuries, as the big-league rotation will have seven reliable options once Jake Odorizzi (leg) and Lance McCullers (forearm) return.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Returns to minors

The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley appeared in two games and went 1-for-7 with an RBI and a run after being recalled June 21. He figures to rejoin the Rays at some point as a depth outfielder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Reinstated by Pirates

Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Not starting Thursday

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Rivas started in the last five games and went 4-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts during that span. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy