ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

400,000 umbrellas sold at Costco recalled over fire and burn risks

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zryEY_0gNPJna900

The manufacturer of an umbrella sold exclusively at Costco announced a recall on more than 400,000 units.

Due to fire and burn hazards, SunVilla issued a recall for its 10-foot solar-powered umbrellas.

The recalled umbrellas all have LED lights on their arms and a solar battery at the top.

Impacted models should also have “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1” marked onto the battery cover.

SunVilla received at least six reports of the lithium-ion battery used in the umbrella overheating.

Five of those incidents resulted in fires, according to the recall announcement.

The battery reportedly caused fires while charging indoors while attached to an AC adapter and while connected to the umbrella.

In the sixth reported case, the umbrella owner inhaled smoke after the battery overheated.

The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide from December 2020 through May 2022.

Around 400,000 units were sold in the US, with another 33,000 sold in Canada.

Costco and SunVilla are contacting all known purchasers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqQIk_0gNPJna900
SunVilla received at least six reports of the lithium-ion battery used in the umbrella overheating.
CPSC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9gCV_0gNPJna900
The battery reportedly caused fires while charging indoors while attached to an AC adapter and while connected to the umbrella.
CPSC

Anyone with a recalled product is entitled to a full refund and should stop using the umbrellas immediately

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended removing the battery, storing it away from the sun and combustible materials, and not charging it.

You can bring your umbrella back to any Costco store to get your refund.

According to the CPSC, consumers can get $130 to $160 back depending on location.

If you can’t bring the umbrella to Costco for any reason, you can contact SunVilla online to receive your cash, or call the company at 866-600-3133.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy