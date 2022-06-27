ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravois Mills, MO

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

By compiled by Kate Robbins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of...

Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Lodge Of Four Seasons Opens New Rooftop Bar

The Lodge of Four Seasons has opened up a new, unique Lake view to guests, with The Rooftop. To celebrate, the Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting on The Rooftop at the Lodge. Located at 315 Four Seasons Dr. in Lake Ozark, the Lodge of Four Seasons has...
LAKE OZARK, MO
58 Barba Le Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!
LAKE OZARK, MO
Eldon, MO
Lake Ozark, MO
Missouri Government
Linn Creek, MO
Gravois Mills, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
Max Lee Bartley (February 5, 1920 - June 27, 2022)

Max Lee Bartley, age 102, of Roach, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born February 5, 1920, in Rosedale, Kansas, a son of the late Vern and Marie (Buttman) Bartley. On August 10, 1946, in Lebanon, he was united in marriage to Icel Maxine Crabtree,...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
George Leon Ray Jr. (February 26, 1964 - June 24, 2022)

Obituary of George Leon Ray Jr. George Leon Ray Jr., age 58, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away at his home on June 24, 2022. George was born on February 26, 1964, the son of George Sr. and Llean Ray. George was an active member of the US Army as a...
CAMDENTON, MO
Dan Simpson (June 23, 1943 - June 24, 2022)

Daniel Henry “Dan” Simpson, Jr., age 79, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born June 23, 1943 in Suffern, New York, a son of Daniel Henry, Sr, and Evelyn Margaret Mary (LaFond) Simpson. On April...
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KRMS Radio

Hobby Lobby To Open Soon In Osage Beach

Hobby Lobby is about to open in Osage Beach. According to the company, the store is projected to open in early August and they anticipate creating 35 to 50 new jobs in the region. The store will be 50,000 square feet that features 70,000 unique crafting items, décor and more....
OSAGE BEACH, MO
#4th Of July#Fireworks Show#Lake Of The Ozarks#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Cruise#Retro Active#Bar Grill Parking
1198 Kays Point Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

It is difficult to choose the best feature of this wonderful Four Seasons lakefront home. It may be the fabulous view that reflects sunset colors on the clouds and lake including amazing boat watching. Is it the 135' of extremely private gentle-to-the-water lakefront and expansive dock that would make this your top pick? Would it be the charming, friendly neighborhood that has been an all time favorite with boat ramp close by, not far from the Swim & Tennis Club? Or the gorgeous new kitchen with Schrock cabinets and beautiful quartz counter tops with side service area for coffee or your favorite beverage? Enjoy the luxuriously spacious master suite w/custom walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level.(one non-conforming could be an office) Upper & lower lakeside decks are comfy & extremely private. Lower bathrooms have been updated. Lower kitchen, family room and game area is great for guests. Gentle walk to the massive boat dock, hoists included. Must see!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
The Lakeview Terrace at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Music by Sax Man Mike Byington

Friday, July 1, 2022, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. WHERE: The Lakeview Terrace @ The Lodge Of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Dr., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. “Audio Art for the Soul” Local recording artist, Sax Man Michael Byington, has been playing professionally for more than four decades. His expertise and musical prowess have accentuated top bands of many genres, including Smooth Jazz, Motown, Classic Rock and Blues.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Clara A. Davis (December 22, 1940 - June 27, 2022)

Clara A. Davis, age 82, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Havana, Illinois on December 22, 1940, to Clifford and Evelyn Lampton (nee Arnett). Clara was a Homemaker. She was married to Jerry Davis for almost 43 years. She was active in...
CAMDENTON, MO
Anna Belle Caruso (September 8, 1940 - June 27, 2022)

Anna Belle Caruso, age 81, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Anna was born on September 8, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Herbert and Nola Gertrude (Gilmore) Redden. On July 23, 1960, Anna was united in marriage to Ralph Caruso...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Rocheport General Store and Cafe offers surprises to its customers

Susan Schapira walks into Rocheport General Store and Cafe every day with a fresh, handwritten menu. Schapira, the owner of Rocheport General Store and Cafe, 202 Central St., said she writes the menu around the ingredients the restaurant has that day. There are a few staples, such as grilled cheese...
ROCHEPORT, MO
Lakeside Ashland hopes to open in September

Developers at the large Lakeside Ashland project say the video screen for their outdoor movie theater has been installed, and that it will be “a movie experience like no other.”. Project developer Nic Parks has said the theater will be mid-Missouri’s best place to watch a movie or concert....
ASHLAND, MO
Eric Imler (January 19, 1972 - June 21, 2022)

Eric “Turkey” Imler, 50, of Eldon, Missouri passed away peacefully at his residence in Eldon, Missouri. He was born January 19, 1972, in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of the late Ralph Edwin “Bud” and Margaret Kay (Bowden) Imler and the brother of the late Ralph Shane Imler.
ELDON, MO
Merle Truitt (June 15, 1933 - June 18, 2022)

Merle W. Truitt, 89, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles, Missouri. He was born June 15, 1933 in Sedalia, Missouri the son of the late Alfred Lewis and Clara May (Bales) Truitt. On July 23, 1977 in Raytown, Missouri he was united in marriage to Ginger Lee (Bruce) Truitt who survives of the home.
ELDON, MO

