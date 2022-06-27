ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Nearly $48 Million Available for Florida’s Small Cities to Further Community Development Projects

By Community News Releases
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced nearly $48 million available in grant funding for Florida’s small cities to further community development projects through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and other infrastructure improvements, which can include...

