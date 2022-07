LONDON, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is what we signed up to do, protect the innocent.”. That’s how one police officer described the daunting task of neutralizing an active shooter while responding solo to a threat before backup arrives. A group of 16 officers trained Tuesday using that scenario at the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy in Madison County. Trainers said this is not a response to any recent event, but ongoing training, routinely offered.

MADISON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO