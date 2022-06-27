ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET Awards 2022: Faith Evans, Lil' Kim, And More Perform In All Black Ensembles To Showcase Unity And Honor Diddy!

Cover picture for the articleSean "Diddy" Combs received his flowers at the BET Awards 2022 on June 26! The receiver of the Lifetime Achievement Award told red carpet host Terrance J that it was...

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
