BET Awards 2022: Faith Evans, Lil' Kim, And More Perform In All Black Ensembles To Showcase Unity And Honor Diddy!

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO