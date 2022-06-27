BET Awards 2022: Faith Evans, Lil' Kim, And More Perform In All Black Ensembles To Showcase Unity And Honor Diddy!

Kanye West's appearance at the 2022 BET Awards was unexpected, and his masked outfit was possibly the most surprising part of his arrival. The hip-hop icon took the stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his longtime friend Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. West dressed in his signature deconstructed style for the occasion, donning a Hood by Air puffer jacket with a padded hood and a zippered pocket on the left sleeve. He wore it over a black T-shirt with visible rips around the hem to convey an intentionally distressed look, a pair of baggy black pants, and Balenciaga's Bulldozer lace-up boots.
