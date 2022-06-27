Report: Rockets value Eric Gordon, did not like trade offer from Sixers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of trying to improve their roster around Joel Embiid and James Harden in order to contend in the Eastern Conference. The East is tough led by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat so the Sixers will have to find a way past them.

The Sixers did make a move on draft night for De’Anthony Melton, who will help the bench, but the bigger prize Philadelphia wanted was Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon who has obvious connections to the Sixers. They are still trying to acquire Gordon even after the draft, but Houston isn’t liking any of the offers they are receiving.

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, they received an offer from the Sixers and they listened, but they won’t move Gordon unless the return is to their liking:

The Rockets were aware of interest from Philadelphia, the connections obvious with Morey and James Harden, just as they were from Phoenix with Chris Paul’s presence. They listened to the 76ers’ offer, but just as has been the case this time last year and other trade deadlines, his internal value was deemed greater than what was offered. This sentiment has been repeated ad nauseam, but Houston would be open to a deal if the return was deemed appropriate. The Rockets simply aren’t desperate to move Gordon, however.

President Daryl Morey will have some work to do in order to bring in the pieces he wants. Obviously, the Sixers will have to offer up more just to get Gordon, but another piece they want, P.J. Tucker, will not be easy to get either as they have to clear cap space over the next few days leading into free agency on Thursday.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!