Harrisburg, PA

Writer's hilariously touching obituary for her 'pathologically generous' mom brings the internet to tears - as she jokes her death 'shocked all who loved her by being ahead of schedule for the first time in her life'

By Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A writer has brought the internet to tears and to laughter over her moving, yet hysterical, obituary for her mom.

New York Times journalist Caity Weaver posted a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Dr. Maureen Brennan-Weaver, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who passed away on June 14, to Twitter earlier this week.

However, due to her witty and comical description of Maureen, Caity's post has now gone viral - leaving many people in hysterics over the eulogy, which described Maureen's love for saving money and her amazing ability to find a good deal.

'Maureen was six-foot and loved strays of all species,' Caity wrote. 'She could outthink any opponent, was riotously funny and pathologically generous.

'If you mentioned a thing you liked, she'd get you 11 when she found them at a great price.

A writer has brought the internet to tears and to laughter over her moving, yet hysterical, obituary for her mom.
New York Times journalist Caity Weaver (pictured) posted a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Dr. Maureen Brennan-Weaver, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who passed away on June 14

'Maureen's true joys were helping people, and anyone anywhere saving money. She briefly employed a skilled housekeeper but found her a more lucrative job.

'She clipped coupons for diapers and left them in the grocery store baby aisle. Decades ago, she acquired a huge box of toothbrushes for pennies on the dollar and has kept her family in toothbrushes ever since.'

Caity recalled a time when one relative asked Maureen for a toy microscope. Instead, she found him a real one 'at a great price,' and 'painstakingly' made him hundreds of slides to go with it.

'Maureen had a cackle that crashed through rooms,' Caity continued. 'She died before discovering what, if anything, she was afraid of.'

In the obit, which has been retweeted more than 32,000 times, the writer joked that her mom's death 'shocked all who loved her' since she was 'ahead of schedule for the first time in her life.'

She added that Maureen is remembered by her husband of 33 years, John, who she provided 'selfless care' throughout his 'prolonged infirmity.'

Caity went on to explain that Maureen, who worked in podiatry, was 'treasured' by her patients, who often 'showered her with homemade treats.'

'Dr. Brennan-Weaver could not stop herself from buying shoes for patients if she spotted just what they needed while shopping,' Caity wrote. 'She categorically did not do house calls, except for patients she "really liked."'

She also joked that her mom - who she described as 'brilliant and curious and could have done anything' - got into podiatry to 'have holidays off,' but 'usually forgot to schedule them.'

However, due to her witty and comical description of Maureen, Caity's post has now gone viral - leaving many people in hysterics over the eulogy
In the obit, which has been retweeted more than 32,000 times, the writer joked that her mom's death 'shocked all who loved her' since she was 'ahead of schedule for the first time in her life'

According to Caity, Maureen was a passionate gardener, and she asked people to plant something in her memory rather than sending flowers.

She added: 'Please also be aware (in her memory) that garden centers mark perennials down to unbelievable prices in the fall.

'No amount of time with the astonishing Maureen would have been enough for her family and friends, though she gave us enough toothbrushes and memories to last several lifetimes,' she concluded. 'Oh, how we loved her!'

Many online users were moved by Caity's tribute, with one calling it the 'most joyous thing they've ever read' and another saying it made them 'laugh and cry.'

'This made me laugh and cry,' wrote one person. 'Your mom sounds like a delightful person and I'm sorry for your loss.'

'I've never read a better write-up, including my own mom's,' said someone else. 'Unconditional, funny and true.'

Another added, 'I’m sorry for your loss, but it seems we are to be the beneficiary of a number of her fine qualities for some years to come.

Many online users were moved by Caity's tribute, with one calling it the 'most joyous thing they've ever read'
It even caught actress and comedian Mindy Kaling's attention, who replied and said, 'I am so sorry for your loss. And for the whole world’s loss! Your mom sounds fabulous'

'And well done you, giving her the obituary she so clearly deserved by being the daughter just the right amount of hilarious to write it.'

'I can only dream of writing a tribute like this, that captures someone’s exuberance and boundless generosity,' gushed a different user. 'I’m so sorry for your loss. She sounds simply wonderful.'

A fifth tweet read, 'I’m so so sorry that you’ve lost her. That obituary might be one of the most joyous things I’ve ever read - funny and tender and loving. What a brilliant person your mom was.'

'All I can say is man, do I wish I knew your mom!' tweeted another person. 'I’m so sorry for your loss.

'Please take comfort in knowing that reading that obituary has inspired countless people to be a little more selfless and a lot more fun. Lots of love to your family.'

It even caught actress and comedian Mindy Kaling's attention, who replied and said, 'I am so sorry for your loss. And for the whole world’s loss! Your mom sounds fabulous.'

