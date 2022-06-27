Here are the best performances from the 2022 BET Awards

On Wednesday, Scottish mega-producer Calvin Harris shared the star-studded features list for his next album, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, featuring Pharrell, Pusha T, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe, Swae Lee, Halsey, Jorja Smith, Lil Durk, 6lack, and Charlie Puth, as well as Young Thug and Dua Lipa, who appeared on the record’s first single, “Potion.” He’s now released a second offering, “New Money” feat. 21 Savage. Along with the new track, he’s shared a complete list of collaborators for the forthcoming LP that includes the aforementioned artists as well as Stefflon Don, Shenseea, Normani, Offset, Coi Leray, Latto, and Donae’O. The project is due out August 5 via Sony Music.
