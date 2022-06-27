ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the best performances from the 2022 BET Awards

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 BET Awards aired last night, and as usual, the show was filled with great performances from artists both established and rising. From pop to Afrobeats to R&B, the evening had...

www.thefader.com

Related
The FADER

Cardi B shares “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B is back with new music. Scroll down to hear "Hot Shit," which features Kanye West and Lil Durk, below. The Tay Keith-produced song is Cardi's first solo release of 2022 and follows last year's "Bet It." In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cardi said she has...
MUSIC
Deadline

Day N Vegas Festival Canceled: “Combination Of Logistics, Timing & Production Issues”

Click here to read the full article. The Day N Vegas music festival won’t be happening this year. Promoter Goldenvoice said today that the third annual event, which had been set for Labor Day weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has been canceled due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.” The 2022 fest was to have featured Travis Scott — whose performance at Astroworld last year turned tragic — SZA, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Jhene Aiko and Oscar winner H.E.R. “We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The FADER

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage share Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 single “New Money”

On Wednesday, Scottish mega-producer Calvin Harris shared the star-studded features list for his next album, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, featuring Pharrell, Pusha T, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe, Swae Lee, Halsey, Jorja Smith, Lil Durk, 6lack, and Charlie Puth, as well as Young Thug and Dua Lipa, who appeared on the record’s first single, “Potion.” He’s now released a second offering, “New Money” feat. 21 Savage. Along with the new track, he’s shared a complete list of collaborators for the forthcoming LP that includes the aforementioned artists as well as Stefflon Don, Shenseea, Normani, Offset, Coi Leray, Latto, and Donae’O. The project is due out August 5 via Sony Music.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Song You Need: Introducing Sarah Bonito’s new post-industrial project, Cryalot

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Sarah Midori Perry is a true enigma. As Kero Kero Bonito, along with Gus Lobban and Jamie Bulled, she’s released three LPs (as well as five shorter projects), each wildly different from the last: The crudely produced, tongue-in-cheek singalongs of their 2014 debut, Intro Bonito, gave way to the proudly saccharine Capital-P Pop of 2016’s Bonito Generation, which exploded into the rock ’n’ roll chaos of Time ’n’ Place in 2018. Through it all, she’s remained uncannily upbeat, her voice as peppy and unworldly as ever — even as she continues to show greater and greater affinity for the dark side.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, and Payroll Giovanni’s triumphant “The Commission”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yesterday, the Detroit Metro Times ran a profile of Peezy that went long on his career arc and basked in the current moment. It was made clear throughout that the story of his rise was closely intertwined with many others: Tee Grizzley, Team Eastside alums Babyface Ray and Damedot, and Flint’s Rio Da Yung OG are just a few of the names mentioned. But it’s especially moving when Team Eastside’s once rivals Doughboyz Cashout are mentioned, and Peezy and Doughboy Clay talk about putting their differences to the side to build together.
DETROIT, MI
The FADER

Watch Usher’s new Tiny Desk Concert

On the final day of Tiny Desk‘s Black Music Month series, Usher played a celebratory show at the NPR office studio. Just as Denzel Curry did yesterday, Usher brought a nine-piece backing band to the cramped concert space for his six-song, 25-minute set. June 2022 marks the 25th anniversary...
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Duwap Kaine is more than a humble pop star on “ASMR”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Even accounting for rap years, it's a little insane that Duwap Kaine could be considered an OG. When he was 16, he dropped Underdog, arguably his best mixtape to this day, which is now a Rosetta Stone for the SoundCloud 2.0 generation. He’s continued to drop music at a consistent rate since then, but much of the hype from the days where he hopped on Pi’erre Bourne beats has dissipated. Instead, he’s doing things his own way. Whether that means turning the Auto-Tune all the way up, turning it all the way down, or working with producers like Mr. Weaver, prblm, and 6houl, who have some of the most interesting beats floating around SoundCloud right now, he’s down for whatever.
MUSIC
The FADER

Kanye West sued over “Flowers” sample

Kanye West has been sued for copyright infringement again, Billboard reports and court documents reviewed by The FADER confirm. A complaint filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York by attorneys for Ultra International Music Publishing (UIMP) claims Ye did not clear the sample of Marshall Jefferson’s 1986 house anthem “Move Your Body” that can allegedly be heard at least 22 times on the Donda 2 track “Flowers.”
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Lil Silva shares new songs featuring Skiifall and Charlotte Day Wilson

Lil Silva is a London producer who emerged in 2010 with Night Slubs and the era of "deconstructed club." Since then his work has developed far beyond any niche: he's produced for Adele on her album 25 and shared a number of EPs and singles. 2022 has been a banner year for Silva with tracks like the Sampha-featuring "Backwards" and "Another Sketch," and today he shares “What If?” featuring Montreal dancehall rapper Skiifall and “Leave It” with Charlotte Day Wilson.
MUSIC
The FADER

GoldLink enlists PinkPantheress and Sam Gellaitry for a remix of Drake’s “Massive”

GoldLink's music has pulled from house music ever since his 2016 debut And After That, We Didn't Talk, so it's safe to say that the D.C. rapper probably didn't find Drake's new house-ified album Honestly, Nevermind to be all that revolutionary. His remix of Drake's "Massive," released quietly on SoundCloud on Tuesday, may be a subtle attempt at bringing the conversation back to earth and getting GoldLink a few flowers for his adventurous approach to rap.
MUSIC
The FADER

The 1975 share new album title, tracklist, truly wild song lyrics

The 1975 are plotting a return. On July 7 the pop group will release a new song called "Part Of The Band," the first single from their follow-up to their 2020 album Notes On A Conditional Form. The band's frontman Matty Healy shared a snippet of the song on Instagram yesterday along with the song's lyrics. The third and fourth lines are "I always used to bust into her hand / In my imagination," if you want a sense for what's happening here.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The FADER

quinn announces self-titled sophomore album

There are few music careers to emerge from the hyperpop/digicore spheres that have been as fascinating to watch as quinn's. At just 15 she began making songs like "ok i'm cool" which would define the cult musical movement. She refused to stay stagnant, getting bolder with each successive release, and at times seemed to prefer announcing thankfully brief retirements over sticking to a career arc predictable for someone of her talents.
MUSIC

